Groupe la Francaise Sells 290,301 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Groupe la Francaise decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,465 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 290,301 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 24,056.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after buying an additional 47,189,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,182,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 130.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,659,217 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,363,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,302 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 924.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,883,610 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $6,019,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,891 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group reissued an "equal weight" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.51.

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.02. The company has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.32 and a twelve month high of $269.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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