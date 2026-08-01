Groupe la Francaise Sells 30,085 Shares of Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Groupe la Francaise lessened its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,519 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,085 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Nextpower were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nextpower by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextpower by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Nextpower by 76.4% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Nextpower by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Nextpower in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextpower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXT

Nextpower Trading Down 7.3%

NXT stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.28. Nextpower Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $163.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $935.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Key Nextpower News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved. Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Nextpower Reports Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Positive Sentiment: Outlook and strategic expansion provided support. Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Nextpower posts record FY26 revenue and raises 2027 outlook Nextpower Completes Acquisition of Power Conversion Assets

Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish, but targets were trimmed. Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations.

Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Nextpower Stock?

Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Negative Sentiment: Investors questioned the quality and durability of reported earnings. One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Nextpower: Correctly Estimating The Impact Of Risk

One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data showed 24 open-market sales and no purchases over six months, including sales by senior executives. That pattern may reinforce caution among investors.

Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $8,162,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 426,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,547,326.75. This trade represents a 12.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,248 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $437,570.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,158,633.60. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,574 shares of company stock valued at $22,559,770. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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