Groupe la Francaise Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,125.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIPC

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure NYSE: BIPC is a global owner, operator and investor in essential infrastructure assets. As the corporate class of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., the company provides exposure to a diversified portfolio spanning utilities, transport, energy midstream and data infrastructure. Its holdings generate stable cash flows underpinned by regulated or long-term contracted revenue streams.

Since its formation in 2008 and U.S. listing in 2017, Brookfield Infrastructure has pursued a disciplined strategy of acquiring and managing high-quality infrastructure businesses.

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