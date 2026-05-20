GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 25,002 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 233.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,282 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,117,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $14,811,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Report on GLPI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 130,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,178,421.73. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 257,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $1,552,938. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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