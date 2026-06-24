Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,491 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $427.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.08. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $81,293,961.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,873,252 shares of company stock worth $1,391,926,654. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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