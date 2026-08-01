Haemonetics Corporation $HAE Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 233,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.85% of Haemonetics worth $74,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 582 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Haemonetics Stock Up 0.8%

HAE stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $87.32. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $336.83 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 7.29%.The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAE

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

See Also

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