Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 304.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,709 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $678,198,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $455,745,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,749,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 208.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,130,681 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $273,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,855 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $346.03.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $339.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.40 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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