Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137,708 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after acquiring an additional 195,777 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for 1.2% of Groupama Asset Managment's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.26% of Halliburton worth $83,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in Halliburton by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Halliburton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Halliburton signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Beetaloo Energy to support a proposed gas-to-power project linked to an artificial-intelligence data center in Australia’s Northern Territory. The opportunity could create future work in drilling, production and energy infrastructure, although it is not yet a firm contract. Reuters article

Halliburton signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Beetaloo Energy to support a proposed gas-to-power project linked to an artificial-intelligence data center in Australia’s Northern Territory. The opportunity could create future work in drilling, production and energy infrastructure, although it is not yet a firm contract. Positive Sentiment: Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” recommendation for HAL , offering some support after the stock’s recent weakness. Halliburton consensus recommendation

Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” recommendation for , offering some support after the stock’s recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Halliburton stock rose in the latest session but continued to underperform the broader market, indicating that investors remain cautious despite the recent bounce. MarketWatch stock performance article

Halliburton stock rose in the latest session but continued to underperform the broader market, indicating that investors remain cautious despite the recent bounce. Negative Sentiment: UBS said Halliburton’s soft third-quarter guidance is weighing on the stock. The cautious outlook raises concerns about weaker oilfield-services demand, pricing or international activity in the near term. UBS Halliburton outlook article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Halliburton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Halliburton's payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Casey Maxwell sold 20,348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $852,377.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,927,732.07. This represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 24,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $889,282.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 148,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,330,382.80. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,490. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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