Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 503.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,268,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $85,382,000 after purchasing an additional 926,526 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19,326.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 85,036 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $124,653.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,225,195.24. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,084,650. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 72,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,643 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ HALO opened at $83.59 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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