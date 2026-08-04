Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 641,769 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

HALO opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $124,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,195.24. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 1,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $153,397.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,245,810.60. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,643. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Further Reading

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