Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 244.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in General Dynamics by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,624 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,965 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting General Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. General Dynamics reported $4.24 in diluted EPS versus the $3.96 analyst consensus and revenue of approximately $14.1 billion versus expectations of $13.5 billion. Revenue rose 8.1% year over year, while operating earnings increased 11.9% and operating margin expanded to 10.4%. General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

General Dynamics reported $4.24 in diluted EPS versus the $3.96 analyst consensus and revenue of approximately $14.1 billion versus expectations of $13.5 billion. Revenue rose 8.1% year over year, while operating earnings increased 11.9% and operating margin expanded to 10.4%. Positive Sentiment: Demand and future revenue visibility strengthened. Orders reached $20 billion, producing a 1.4-to-1 companywide book-to-bill ratio and lifting backlog to a record $136.5 billion. All four business segments grew, led by Aerospace and Marine Systems. General Dynamics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Orders reached $20 billion, producing a 1.4-to-1 companywide book-to-bill ratio and lifting backlog to a record $136.5 billion. All four business segments grew, led by Aerospace and Marine Systems. Positive Sentiment: Major submarine award supports long-term growth. General Dynamics Electric Boat received contracts totaling $76.6 billion for 14 submarines, including $29.5 billion for five Columbia-class vessels and $42.1 billion for nine Virginia-class submarines, plus shipyard infrastructure funding. Electric Boat Awarded Construction Contracts

General Dynamics Electric Boat received contracts totaling $76.6 billion for 14 submarines, including $29.5 billion for five Columbia-class vessels and $42.1 billion for nine Virginia-class submarines, plus shipyard infrastructure funding. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed an above-consensus outlook. Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was set at $16.80–$16.90, compared with consensus of $16.67, while revenue guidance of roughly $55.7 billion also exceeded expectations.

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was set at $16.80–$16.90, compared with consensus of $16.67, while revenue guidance of roughly $55.7 billion also exceeded expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Operating cash flow was strong at $1.9 billion, or 162% of net earnings, although management highlighted supply-chain constraints and margin pressures that could limit near-term operating leverage. General Dynamics Stock Drops Following Earnings Beat

Operating cash flow was strong at $1.9 billion, or 162% of net earnings, although management highlighted supply-chain constraints and margin pressures that could limit near-term operating leverage. Negative Sentiment: The post-earnings decline suggests investors may have been focused on profit-taking after GD reached elevated valuation levels, remaining production and supply risks, and a weak broader market. Recent insider activity also shows more selling than buying, though it is not necessarily tied to business fundamentals.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. The trade was a 48.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,884,695. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock valued at $27,041,022. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $382.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.03 and a 200 day moving average of $352.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $306.03 and a 12 month high of $400.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $364.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $393.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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