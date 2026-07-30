Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $18.21 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 373.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,607 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,601 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $65,796,000 after buying an additional 53,485 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,804 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $104,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Capital One Financial set a $421.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $114.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $314.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $256.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.50, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $368.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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