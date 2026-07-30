Hamilton Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 199.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $485.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.24.

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Tesla Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $298.32 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 276.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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