Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 24,338 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,728 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,338 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Moderna were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 498,693 shares of the company's stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 125,598 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,291,465 shares of the company's stock worth $38,085,000 after buying an additional 163,031 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $378,299,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 141.43%.The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. Moderna's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Moderna

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Positive Sentiment: Moderna reported second-quarter EPS of -$1.97 , better than the roughly -$2.03 consensus and an improvement from -$2.13 a year earlier. Revenue was approximately $145 million , while management reiterated its plan for up to 10% revenue growth in 2026. Moderna Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Moderna reported second-quarter EPS of , better than the roughly -$2.03 consensus and an improvement from -$2.13 a year earlier. Revenue was approximately , while management reiterated its plan for up to 10% revenue growth in 2026. Positive Sentiment: The company improved its 2026 operating-expense outlook by about $200 million and now expects year-end cash of $4.7 billion to $5.2 billion, supporting its effort to reduce cash burn. Moderna also faces a potentially important catalyst on August 5, when regulators are scheduled to decide on its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mFLUSIVA. Moderna Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company improved its 2026 operating-expense outlook by about and now expects year-end cash of $4.7 billion to $5.2 billion, supporting its effort to reduce cash burn. Moderna also faces a potentially important catalyst on August 5, when regulators are scheduled to decide on its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mFLUSIVA. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity showed elevated interest in Moderna call options, with 82,913 contracts acquired versus a typical daily volume of 48,590. This may indicate speculative bullish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a sustained change in investor sentiment.

Trading activity showed elevated interest in Moderna call options, with 82,913 contracts acquired versus a typical daily volume of 48,590. This may indicate speculative bullish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a sustained change in investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Moderna’s Phase 3 mRNA-1403 norovirus vaccine trial did not meet the statistical criteria for early success at its interim analysis. The company plans to add another participant cohort, extending the trial into a fourth season and delaying clarity on a potential commercial opportunity. Moderna Adds New Cohort to Phase III Vaccine Trial

Moderna’s Phase 3 mRNA-1403 norovirus vaccine trial did not meet the statistical criteria for early success at its interim analysis. The company plans to add another participant cohort, extending the trial into a fourth season and delaying clarity on a potential commercial opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about Moderna’s dependence on declining COVID-19 vaccine sales. Although the quarterly loss narrowed, the company still posted a GAAP net loss of about $782 million, and reports characterized revenue as weaker than Wall Street expected. The norovirus setback therefore outweighed the earnings and cost-control improvements. Moderna Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates on COVID Vaccine Weakness

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,400. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $2,739,870.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,483,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,225,271.76. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 119,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,762 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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