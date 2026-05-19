Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802,324 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 165,177 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $215,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $469.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $42,724.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here