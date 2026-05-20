Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,009 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 79,765 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $29,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.38 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control.

Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook.

Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth.

Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization.

Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Dell’s stock may already be rich after its recent run, and there are lingering concerns that supply constraints and lofty valuation could limit near-term upside.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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