Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 22,500 Shares of Standex International Corporation $SXI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.20% of Standex International worth $31,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Standex International by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 866,830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $135,642,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 207,608 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 169,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Standex International by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 98,394 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,763,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SXI. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Standex International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Standex International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Standex International

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $244.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Standex International Corporation has a 1-year low of $144.62 and a 1-year high of $284.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.45.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). Standex International had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 513 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,160. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 613 shares of company stock valued at $159,227 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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