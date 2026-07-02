Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.54.

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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