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Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $19.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
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Key Points

  • Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its Amazon stake by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, buying 17,337 additional shares. The firm now holds 82,806 shares worth about $19.11 million.
  • Amazon continues to attract heavy institutional ownership, with major investors like Vanguard, State Street, and Geode also adding to positions. Overall, 72.2% of Amazon shares are held by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Recent company developments highlight both growth and scrutiny: Amazon is expanding AI-driven shopping and ultrafast delivery, while also facing reports of more job cuts and renewed political attention over AI data-center power use.
  • Interested in Amazon.com? Here are five stocks we like better.

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,806 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after buying an additional 7,584,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6%

AMZN opened at $270.13 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,462,302.96. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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