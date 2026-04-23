Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $24.21 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,412 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.5% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co's holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 627.3% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $509.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.62. The stock has a market cap of $454.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The firm's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $659.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here