Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 15,790 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in Tesla by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $394.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 361.79, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $410.77 and its 200 day moving average is $406.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.82 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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