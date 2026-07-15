Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $87.14 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,338 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 309,127 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $87,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.74. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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