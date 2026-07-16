Harmony Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Harmony Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 16,382 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $381.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.28. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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