Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 2,032 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,032 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:FIX opened at $2,042.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $452.04 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,587.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,256.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the sale, the director owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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