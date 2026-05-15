Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 2,032 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Comfort Systems USA logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter, purchasing 2,032 shares valued at about $1.896 million.
  • The company’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $10.51 versus $6.81 expected and revenue of $2.87 billion, up 56.5% year over year.
  • Comfort Systems USA also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.80 from $0.70, while analysts overall still view the stock as a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $1,923.20.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Comfort Systems USA.

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,032 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:FIX opened at $2,042.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $452.04 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,587.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,256.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the sale, the director owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Comfort Systems USA Right Now?

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines