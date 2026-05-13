Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,093 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $72,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance cut their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to argue that Tesla’s value is increasingly tied to long-term upside from Optimus, robotaxis, Full Self-Driving, AI chips, and robotics , with Piper Sandler reiterating a $500 price target and saying investors may be getting Optimus “for free.”

Analysts and investors continue to argue that Tesla’s value is increasingly tied to long-term upside from , with Piper Sandler reiterating a and saying investors may be getting Optimus “for free.” Positive Sentiment: Tesla said it will invest about $250 million to expand battery-cell production at its factory outside Berlin, which could support stronger European output as sales there improve. Article Title

Tesla said it will invest about to expand battery-cell production at its factory outside Berlin, which could support stronger European output as sales there improve. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted a rebound in U.S. battery demand for Tesla supplier Panasonic, reinforcing the view that EV and battery-related demand may be stabilizing.

Recent commentary also highlighted a rebound in U.S. battery demand for Tesla supplier Panasonic, reinforcing the view that EV and battery-related demand may be stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Ron Baron’s very bullish comments on SpaceX are helping keep attention on Elon Musk’s broader ecosystem, which can spill over into sentiment toward Tesla as investors price in Musk’s future ventures.

Ron Baron’s very bullish comments on SpaceX are helping keep attention on Elon Musk’s broader ecosystem, which can spill over into sentiment toward Tesla as investors price in Musk’s future ventures. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla is sending Elon Musk to China as part of a U.S. business delegation, with investors watching for progress on FSD approval and other regulatory or market-access issues in the country.

Tesla is sending Elon Musk to China as part of a U.S. business delegation, with investors watching for progress on and other regulatory or market-access issues in the country. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street views remain highly split, with one firm seeing significant upside while another warns of much lower valuation potential, underscoring how dependent TSLA remains on execution in AI and autonomy.

Wall Street views remain highly split, with one firm seeing significant upside while another warns of much lower valuation potential, underscoring how dependent TSLA remains on execution in AI and autonomy. Neutral Sentiment: A small Cybertruck recall and reports of robotaxi rollout glitches and wait-time problems are adding noise, but the financial impact appears limited so far.

A small Cybertruck recall and reports of robotaxi rollout glitches and wait-time problems are adding noise, but the financial impact appears limited so far. Negative Sentiment: Several recent reports point to pressure on Tesla’s near-term earnings outlook, including Zacks Research cutting multiple EPS estimates across 2026–2028 while keeping only a Hold rating.

Several recent reports point to pressure on Tesla’s near-term earnings outlook, including across 2026–2028 while keeping only a Hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Articles about slower robotaxi performance, China sales uncertainty, and battery or production delays are weighing on confidence that Tesla can deliver on its autonomy narrative quickly.

Articles about slower robotaxi performance, China sales uncertainty, and battery or production delays are weighing on confidence that Tesla can deliver on its autonomy narrative quickly. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts also warn that Tesla’s valuation already prices in a very optimistic future, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth or autonomy milestones disappoint.

Tesla Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of TSLA opened at $433.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 397.66, a PEG ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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