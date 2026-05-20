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Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Acquires 48,363 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its AT&T stake by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, adding 48,363 shares to bring its total holdings to 366,052 shares worth about $9.09 million.
  • AT&T reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.57 versus the $0.55 estimate and revenue of $31.51 billion versus $31.29 billion expected. The company also raised/confirmed its outlook with FY 2026 guidance of $2.25 to $2.35 EPS.
  • The stock remains supported by income-focused investors, with a recent quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share implying an annualized yield of about 4.5%. Wall Street sentiment is broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.55.
  • Interested in AT&T? Here are five stocks we like better.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,052 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,363 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 496,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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