Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,434 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 39,009 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $23,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $144.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,378,127.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,984.68. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,444,729 shares of company stock worth $238,448,539. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $181.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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