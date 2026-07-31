Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,883 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,446 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Hasbro worth $41,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $1,049,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,408,645.76. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hight sold 3,186 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $298,560.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,766.47. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,186 shares of company stock worth $3,210,800 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 141.11% and a net margin of 15.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report).

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