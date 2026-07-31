Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Hasbro worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $1,049,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,408,645.76. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hight sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $298,560.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,330,766.47. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,800. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Hasbro had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 141.11%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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