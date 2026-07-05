HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,402 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,473 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of APH stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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