HBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. $AAPL

HBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,960 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Apple comprises 0.5% of HBE Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.81 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company's fifty day moving average is $259.68 and its 200 day moving average is $264.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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