Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 18,053 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,352 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 449.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Carrier Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $76.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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