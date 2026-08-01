Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,800 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayban bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ITT by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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ITT Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE ITT opened at $195.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $193.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.17. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.66 and a 12 month high of $225.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITT

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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