Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Get Cloudflare alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 55.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NET stock opened at $284.01 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $291.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,136.05, a P/E/G ratio of 208.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total value of $7,506,418.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,148,001.50. This represents a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total transaction of $13,057,795.98. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,770 shares of company stock valued at $124,090,448. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cloudflare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cloudflare wasn't on the list.

While Cloudflare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here