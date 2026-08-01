Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO - Free Report) TSE: ELD in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,834 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGO. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,640,407 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $346,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,168 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,546,074 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $199,274,000 after purchasing an additional 132,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,113,413 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $175,522,000 after purchasing an additional 54,964 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 904.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811,814 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $65,322,000 after buying an additional 1,631,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,787,062 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $64,193,000 after buying an additional 1,484,503 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $30.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.62. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Eldorado Gold's payout ratio is 10.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGO. Zacks Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Eldorado Gold to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eldorado Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel upgraded EGO from “hold” to “buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s valuation or outlook after the recent weakness.

signaling improved confidence in the company’s valuation or outlook after the recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations: Eldorado reported EPS of $0.54 versus the $0.52 consensus estimate. The company also reported a 28.62% net margin and 11.60% return on equity. Eldorado Gold Reports Solid Q2 2026 Financial and Operational Results

Eldorado reported EPS of $0.54 versus the $0.52 consensus estimate. The company also reported a 28.62% net margin and 11.60% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Skouries remains on track for completion in the third quarter of 2026, potentially supporting future production and cash flow.

potentially supporting future production and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Eldorado renewed its normal-course issuer bid, giving the company authorization to repurchase shares and potentially enhance per-share value. Eldorado Gold Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

giving the company authorization to repurchase shares and potentially enhance per-share value. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, equivalent to approximately $0.30 annually and a yield near 1%, reinforcing shareholder returns.

equivalent to approximately $0.30 annually and a yield near 1%, reinforcing shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership changes are proceeding: Chair Steven Reid left the board, while CEO George Burns is scheduled to retire on September 30. The transition introduces execution uncertainty but was previously announced. Eldorado Gold Announces Board Leadership Transition

Leadership changes are proceeding: Chair Steven Reid left the board, while CEO George Burns is scheduled to retire on September 30. The transition introduces execution uncertainty but was previously announced. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was $487.5 million, below the $529.9 million analyst estimate. This miss likely outweighed the modest EPS beat and raised questions about sales, production or realized-price performance.

This miss likely outweighed the modest EPS beat and raised questions about sales, production or realized-price performance. Negative Sentiment: Investors purchased 4,073 put options, 144% above typical volume, indicating increased hedging or bearish speculation around EGO.

Investors purchased 4,073 put options, 144% above typical volume, indicating increased hedging or bearish speculation around EGO. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded the stock from “hold” to “strong sell,” creating a notable contrast with Stifel’s bullish upgrade and adding to conflicting investor signals. Zacks Research

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company's core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

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