Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 21,140 Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,140 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Qualys at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,600 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its position in Qualys by 11.6% during the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,988 shares of the software maker's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Qualys by 127.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,796 shares of the software maker's stock worth $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 465,952 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,017,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Up 2.1%

QLYS stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.82. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $167.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.63 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The business's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qualys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qualys from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $142.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,552,610. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $238,829.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,642,034.18. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 75,228 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,674 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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