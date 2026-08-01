Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 422.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Allegion were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $842,026,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,232,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $750,584,000 after buying an additional 260,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $427,521,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Allegion by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,593,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $412,876,000 after buying an additional 236,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allegion by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,402,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $223,335,000 after buying an additional 157,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $106,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael J. Wagnes sold 3,184 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $480,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,523.02. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,983. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $157.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.36%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore raised Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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