Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 14,899 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 113.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,024 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the software maker's stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 955,933 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 145,169 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,294 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,414,000.

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Insider Activity

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

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Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $142.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Insight Enterprises's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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