Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 338,894 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $63,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $198.63 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 236.89%.

Digital Realty Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Digital Realty reported Q2 results that showed strong leasing activity, a record backlog, and higher renewal rents, which helped the company beat FFO expectations and improve its 2026 outlook.

Digital Realty reported Q2 results that showed strong leasing activity, a record backlog, and higher renewal rents, which helped the company beat FFO expectations and improve its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 adjusted FFO guidance to $8.15-$8.20 per share and lifted revenue guidance to $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, signaling confidence in continued cloud and AI-driven demand.

The company raised FY 2026 adjusted FFO guidance to $8.15-$8.20 per share and lifted revenue guidance to $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, signaling confidence in continued cloud and AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen upgraded Digital Realty Trust to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $222 from $192, citing stronger data center demand. Article Title

TD Cowen upgraded Digital Realty Trust to from Hold and raised its price target to $222 from $192, citing stronger data center demand. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also raised its price target on DLR to $235 from $230 and reiterated an Overweight rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Article Title

JPMorgan also raised its price target on DLR to $235 from $230 and reiterated an rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upbeat guidance, the company’s reported EPS of $1.21 came in well below Wall Street expectations, so investors are balancing the earnings miss against the stronger operating trends.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

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