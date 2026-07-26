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Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
IDEXX Laboratories logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its IDEXX Laboratories stake by 37.2% in the first quarter, buying 36,281 additional shares and bringing its total to 133,891 shares worth about $75.2 million.
  • IDEXX shares were trading up 0.9% at $544.32, with the stock near the lower end of its 52-week range of $518.55 to $769.98.
  • The company beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $3.47 on revenue of $1.14 billion, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $751.
  • Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,891 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,281 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $75,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wormser Freres Gestion raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $544.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $518.55 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.27 and a 200 day moving average of $595.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $751.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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