Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Free Report) by 377.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Wingstop by 32.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 68,489 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 813.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 84,304 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 75,077 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 472.3% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $1,502,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $255.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wingstop from $264.00 to $234.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Key Wingstop News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wingstop’s second-quarter earnings topped expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.18 versus the $1.02 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.6 million, although it was below the $190.3 million forecast. Wingstop Inc. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

Wingstop’s second-quarter earnings topped expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.18 versus the $1.02 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.6 million, although it was below the $190.3 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated its goal of 15% to 16% global unit growth, indicating continued confidence in the company’s long-term expansion strategy. Executives also said improved value messaging could help reignite customer traffic. Wingstop Believes Better Value Messaging Can Reignite Traffic

Management reiterated its goal of 15% to 16% global unit growth, indicating continued confidence in the company’s long-term expansion strategy. Executives also said improved value messaging could help reignite customer traffic. Positive Sentiment: Wingstop increased its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.33 per share, providing an annualized yield of approximately 1.0% and signaling continued shareholder-return support.

Wingstop increased its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.33 per share, providing an annualized yield of approximately 1.0% and signaling continued shareholder-return support. Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintained generally favorable ratings, including buy, outperform and overweight recommendations. Even after multiple target reductions, published targets remain substantially above the current trading level.

Analysts maintained generally favorable ratings, including buy, outperform and overweight recommendations. Even after multiple target reductions, published targets remain substantially above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: National Chicken Wing Day promotions, including free-wing offers and a $1 million prize campaign, could increase brand visibility and short-term customer visits, but the effect on lasting sales and profitability is uncertain. National Chicken Wing Day freebies and deals

National Chicken Wing Day promotions, including free-wing offers and a $1 million prize campaign, could increase brand visibility and short-term customer visits, but the effect on lasting sales and profitability is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Domestic same-store sales declined for the fifth consecutive quarter. Wingstop now expects domestic same-store sales to fall 4% to 6% in 2026, a significant headwind to near-term revenue and earnings growth. Wingstop anticipates lower domestic same-store sales

Domestic same-store sales declined for the fifth consecutive quarter. Wingstop now expects domestic same-store sales to fall 4% to 6% in 2026, a significant headwind to near-term revenue and earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Several firms lowered their price targets, reflecting reduced sales expectations despite retaining positive ratings. The combination of weakening comparable sales, a revenue miss and still-elevated valuation is likely driving investor caution.

Wingstop Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of WING opened at $129.49 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $381.45.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $185.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $190.25 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Wingstop's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wingstop's payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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