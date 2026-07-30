Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
IDEX logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its IDEX position by 1,242.2% in the first quarter, acquiring 36,743 additional shares and bringing its holdings to 39,701 shares worth approximately $7.5 million. Institutional investors collectively own 97.96% of IDEX.
  • IDEX exceeded second-quarter expectations with adjusted EPS of $2.32 and revenue of $920.6 million, up 6.4% year over year. Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.70–$8.85 and expects 5%–6% organic sales growth.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive view, with six Buy ratings and three Holds producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $244. Separately, CEO Eric Ashleman sold 15,385 shares for roughly $3.3 million, reducing his position by 18.75%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of IDEX worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.00.

View Our Latest Report on IEX

Trending Headlines about IDEX

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: IDEX reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.32, exceeding the $2.11 consensus estimate, while revenue of $920.6 million topped expectations of approximately $905.4 million. Revenue increased 6% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 28.1%. IDEX Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Orders rose 28% organically to a record roughly $1.07 billion, pointing to strong demand and better order visibility for upcoming quarters. Management cited continued strength tied to data centers, semiconductors, and space and defense markets. IDEX rises after Q2 earnings beat and guidance hike
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.70-$8.85, above the prior $8.35-$8.55 range and the $8.49 analyst consensus. Full-year organic sales growth is now expected at 5%-6%; third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.25 also slightly exceeds consensus. IDEX Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
  • Neutral Sentiment: IDEX returned capital through approximately $77 million of share repurchases and $54 million in dividends, supporting shareholder returns but leaving less cash for other uses. IDEX Q2 sales rise to record $921 million
  • Negative Sentiment: Recent reported insider activity showed two open-market sales by CEO Eric Ashleman totaling 15,385 shares, with no purchases. This is a secondary sentiment concern, although the sales may reflect personal liquidity or scheduled transactions.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $229.32 on Thursday. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $243.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $920.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.38 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. IDEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. IDEX's payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IDEX Right Now?

Before you consider IDEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEX wasn't on the list.

While IDEX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines