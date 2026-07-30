Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of IDEX worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.00.

View Our Latest Report on IEX

Trending Headlines about IDEX

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDEX reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.32 , exceeding the $2.11 consensus estimate, while revenue of $920.6 million topped expectations of approximately $905.4 million. Revenue increased 6% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 28.1%. IDEX Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

IDEX reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding the $2.11 consensus estimate, while revenue of topped expectations of approximately $905.4 million. Revenue increased 6% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 28.1%. Positive Sentiment: Orders rose 28% organically to a record roughly $1.07 billion , pointing to strong demand and better order visibility for upcoming quarters. Management cited continued strength tied to data centers, semiconductors, and space and defense markets. IDEX rises after Q2 earnings beat and guidance hike

Orders rose 28% organically to a record roughly , pointing to strong demand and better order visibility for upcoming quarters. Management cited continued strength tied to data centers, semiconductors, and space and defense markets. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.70-$8.85 , above the prior $8.35-$8.55 range and the $8.49 analyst consensus. Full-year organic sales growth is now expected at 5%-6%; third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.25 also slightly exceeds consensus. IDEX Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the prior $8.35-$8.55 range and the $8.49 analyst consensus. Full-year organic sales growth is now expected at 5%-6%; third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.25 also slightly exceeds consensus. Neutral Sentiment: IDEX returned capital through approximately $77 million of share repurchases and $54 million in dividends, supporting shareholder returns but leaving less cash for other uses. IDEX Q2 sales rise to record $921 million

IDEX returned capital through approximately $77 million of share repurchases and $54 million in dividends, supporting shareholder returns but leaving less cash for other uses. Negative Sentiment: Recent reported insider activity showed two open-market sales by CEO Eric Ashleman totaling 15,385 shares, with no purchases. This is a secondary sentiment concern, although the sales may reflect personal liquidity or scheduled transactions.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $229.32 on Thursday. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $243.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $920.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.38 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. IDEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. IDEX's payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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