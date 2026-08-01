Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.81 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 627,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $122,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,126,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $218,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,673 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 172,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,515.7% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,189 shares of company stock worth $765,661. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore set a $180.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:BDX opened at $166.19 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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