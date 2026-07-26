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Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $75.45 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its GE Aerospace stake by 58.5% in the first quarter, ending with 265,876 shares valued at about $75.45 million.
  • GE Aerospace reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $12.63 billion, both above analyst expectations. The company also raised its FY 2026 EPS guidance to 7.65–7.85.
  • The company continues to benefit from major engine orders and positive analyst sentiment, including a record IndiGo LEAP-1A order and higher price targets from several firms. GE Aerospace also declared a $0.47 quarterly dividend payable July 27.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GE Aerospace.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,876 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,177 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $75,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.4%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $353.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $341.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $261.71 and a fifty-two week high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 22.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, President Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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