Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Webull Corporation $BULL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Free Report) by 112.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 391,236 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Webull worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Webull during the third quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Webull by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Webull in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Webull by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webull during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BULL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Webull from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Webull from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Webull from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webull presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BULL

Webull Stock Up 2.0%

BULL opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Webull Corporation has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Webull Profile

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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