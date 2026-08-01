Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.25 Million in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,266 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the mining company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 24,002 shares of the mining company's stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company's stock.

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Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of HMY opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMY

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

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