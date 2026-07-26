Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 247,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.47% of StandardAero worth $40,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Comerica Bank bought a new position in StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of StandardAero by 418.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 111,617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter worth $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter worth $12,343,000.

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Insider Activity at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,822,910.20. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StandardAero Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of SARO opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.91. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. StandardAero's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StandardAero currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SARO

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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