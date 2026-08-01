Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 18.2% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kirby by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company's stock.

Get Kirby alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In related news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $99,916.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,326.33. This represents a 98.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,680.02. The trade was a 27.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,036 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Kirby News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kirby this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target from $165 to $170 and upgraded Kirby to “Buy,” implying substantial potential appreciation from the current trading level. Benzinga analyst price-target update

implying substantial potential appreciation from the current trading level. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research also assigned Kirby a Buy rating, adding to the positive analyst sentiment surrounding the stock. Kirby earns Buy rating from BTIG Research

adding to the positive analyst sentiment surrounding the stock. Positive Sentiment: Kirby’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $1.67 versus the $1.63 consensus and revenue of $922.4 million versus $870.4 million expected. Revenue increased 7.8% year over year, supporting the company’s growth narrative. Kirby Q2 2026 earnings highlights

Kirby’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $1.67 versus the $1.63 consensus and revenue of $922.4 million versus $870.4 million expected. Revenue increased 7.8% year over year, supporting the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management indicated that full-year earnings growth could reach the upper end of its 5%–15% range, while the power-generation backlog rose to approximately $1 billion–$1.5 billion. Robust marine demand also remains a supportive factor. Kirby full-year outlook and power backlog

Management indicated that full-year earnings growth could reach the upper end of its 5%–15% range, while the power-generation backlog rose to approximately $1 billion–$1.5 billion. Robust marine demand also remains a supportive factor. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Kirby as a strong momentum stock, while its consensus price target suggests meaningful upside. However, Zacks cautioned that price targets alone have limited predictive value unless supported by improving earnings estimates. Why Kirby is a strong momentum stock

Zacks highlighted Kirby as a strong momentum stock, while its consensus price target suggests meaningful upside. However, Zacks cautioned that price targets alone have limited predictive value unless supported by improving earnings estimates. Negative Sentiment: A report specifically addressing why Kirby shares are sliding indicates that investors may be selling the stock despite the earnings beat and positive guidance, potentially reflecting valuation concerns or profit-taking. Why Kirby shares are sliding

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kirby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kirby from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEX

Kirby Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:KEX opened at $131.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25. Kirby Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.38 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 10.18%.The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.280-7.280 EPS. Analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kirby, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kirby wasn't on the list.

While Kirby currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here