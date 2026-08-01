Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,441 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 2.33%.The business had revenue of $393.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Rush Street Interactive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research set a $35.00 target price on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Street Interactive

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 74,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $1,859,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,335.04. This represents a 23.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 710,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $17,721,600.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,708,993 shares of company stock worth $69,135,460. 52.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Featured Stories

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