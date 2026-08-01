Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 10,533 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,401 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in eBay were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 4,452,655.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,092,795 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $182,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,748 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of eBay by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,858,383 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $161,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,601 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256,975 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $109,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,626,424 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $315,862,000 after buying an additional 1,167,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,728,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Depop acquisition expands eBay’s fashion-resale business. eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. eBay completes Depop acquisition

eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. Positive Sentiment: Sports-card activity highlights a significant growth category. Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. eBay’s sports-card business

Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter 2026 results. Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. eBay Q2 earnings projections

Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. Negative Sentiment: eBay and former executives agreed to a settlement of about $55.7 million—with reports citing approximately $48.7 million in direct compensation—in a cyberstalking and harassment case involving a Massachusetts couple. The unusual conduct by former employees and executives creates reputational damage and highlights governance concerns, although the settlement removes the uncertainty of continued litigation. eBay cyberstalking case settlement

eBay Trading Up 0.4%

eBay stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.03 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $208,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,259,096.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. President Capital increased their price target on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Arete Research cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on eBay

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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